'Kuberaa' box office collection day 3: Dhanush-Rashmika Mandanna film nears ₹50 crore in India, to top 'Captain Miller' soon

Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Kuberaa has had a decent run at the Indian box office, dominated mostly by its Telugu shows. Kuberaa made ₹14.75 crore on its first day, ₹16.5 crore on its second day, and around ₹17.25 crore on its third day.

With this, the film's total Indian box office earnings have neared ₹50 crore as of its first Sunday. Kuberaa's India box office collection stood at ₹48.50 crore as of Sunday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At this rate, Kuberaa is likely to cross the lifetime India box office collections of Dhanush's last film, Captain Miller. During its lifetime run, Captain Miller raked in a total of ₹58.08 crore.

The film's shows on Sunday had a decent occupancy. Kuberaa's Telugu shows had an overall occupancy of 70.56%, with its evening shows logging the highest occupancy at 80.19%.

The film's Tamil shows had an overall occupancy of 34.18% on the same day, with evening shows logging the highest occupancy at 42.90%. Kuberaa's Hindi shows had an overall 18.80% occupancy, with its evening shows logging the highest occupancy at 27.52%.

Talking about his character in the film, Nagarjuna said he thought he was the 'main character'.

Speaking to the press at the film's success meet, Nagarjuna said: “Through this film, I am the main character in the film and everything else revolves around me. The screen space I got might be different, but that is not a criterion for me. This is Deepak's film, right from start to end, and that is how Sekhar also told it when he narrated it to me. My arc is also likewise that, which is why I liked it.”

Advertisement

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa is centred around a beggar who finds himself trapped in a bigger conspiracy when he trusts a former CBI officer working for a greedy CEO. Besides Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, the film stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, Bagavathi Perumal, Sunaina Yella, and Hareesh Peradi in significant roles.

Kuberaa was released in theatres on June 20, along with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.