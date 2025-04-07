'L2: Empuraan' box office collection day 11: After breaching ₹250 crore mark globally, Mohanlal's film nears ₹100 crore milestone in India soon

Mohanlal's latest film L2: Empuraan has set the ticket counters ringing ever since its theatrical release. After crossing ₹250 crore worldwide, the film is set to cross the ₹100 crore milestone at the domestic box office.

Empuraan made a total of ₹88.25 crore in its first week at the India box office. The film further went onto rake in ₹2.9 crore on its second Friday, ₹3.35 crore on its second Saturday, and around ₹3.85 crore on its second Sunday.

With this, the latest Mohanlal film made a total of ₹98.35 crore as of its second Sunday at the India box office. The film will likely cross the ₹100 crore milestone at the domestic ticket counters today.

Its Malayalam and Tamil versions logged an occupancy of 33.12 per cent and 26.28 per cent, respectively. L2: Empuraan's Hindi version had an occupancy of 13.65 per cent on Sunday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film benefitted from getting more shows in theatres across Mumbai after the spectacular failure of Salman Khan's Sikandar. Mumbai theatres pulled down Sikandar's shows due to lack of interest among audiences and the overwhelmingly negative reviews of the film.

As of its 10th day at the global box office, L2: Empuraan crossed the ₹250 crore mark and toppled Manjummel Boys to emerge as the biggest Malayalam industry hit of all time. Manjummel Boys made a total of ₹241 crore during its lifetime run at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is the second instalment in the Lucifer trilogy and a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film Lucifer. Empuraan focuses on the double life of Stephen Nedumpally as Khureshi Ab'raam, the enigmatic leader of a dangerous global crime syndicate.

Besides Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film stars Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Sachin Khedekar in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu on March 27.