'L2: Empuraan' box office collection day 5: Mohanlal's latest film cruises past Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' to become 2025's fastest ₹200 crore grosser

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer L2: Empuraan has had the cash registers ringing ever since its release at the box office. The film has managed to cross the ₹200 crore mark within just 5 days of its release at the worldwide box office, making it the fastest Malayalam film to do so.

"The OVERLORD shatters the Rs 200 crore barrier in style! EMPURAAN makes history (sic)," the makers of the film, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, wrote on Instagram. With this, L2: Empuraan has outdone Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava at the box office.

Chhaava crossed the ₹200 crore mark in 7 days. Empuraan is now eyeing the lifetime worldwide box office collection of the 2024 superhit film Manjummel Boys. Manjummel Boys made a total of ₹241.03 crore during its lifetime run at the global box office.

Back home, Mohanlal's latest film has seen a dip in its collections on Monday. The film made ₹21 crore on its opening day, ₹11.1 crore on its first Friday, ₹13.65 crore on its first Saturday, ₹13.65 crore on its first Sunday, and around ₹11 crore on its first Monday.

With this, the film's overall earnings reached ₹70 crore in India, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's Malayalam shows logged an overall occupancy of 66.83 per cent, with Kochi recording the highest occupancy at 92.75 per cent on Monday.

Its Telugu and Tamil shows had an overall occupancy of 15.29 per cent and 21.64 per cent, respectively. Empuraan's Hindi shows logged an overall 10.23 per cent occupancy on Monday.

So far, the film has remained unfazed by the controversy around certain references to the 2002 Gujarat riots. After massive criticism from the BJP and social media users, the filmmakers confirmed that the scenes showing violence against women and riots would be removed and the antagonist's name would also be changed.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan follows the journey of Stephen Nedumpally, a man leading a double life as Khureshi Ab'raam, an enigmatic leader of a global crime syndicate.

Besides Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film stars Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Kishore, Sachin Khedekar, and Nikhat Khan in pivotal roles.