'L2: Empuraan' box office collection day 7: Weekday slump bites Mohanlal's film! 'Lucifer' sequel sees further drop in daily India biz

Mollywood stalwart Mohanlal's latest film L2: Empuraan has had a rough time at the box office since its first Tuesday after theatrical release.

The film made ₹21 crore on its opening day, ₹11.1 crore on its first Friday, ₹13.25 crore on its first Saturday, ₹13.65 crore on its first Sunday, ₹11.15 crore on its first Monday, ₹8.55 crore on its first Tuesday, and around ₹5.50 crore on its first Wednesday.

With this, the film's India box office collection reached ₹84.40 crore as of its 7th day at the Indian box office. The film's Malayalam and Telugu shows had an overall occupancy of 34.68 per cent and 9.84 per cent, respectively.

Its Tamil and Hindi shows logged an occupancy of 15.46 per cent and 7.71 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Moreover, Empuraan has went onto become the highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025 in India so far. With this, Mohanlal's latest film has joined the likes of Kunchacko Boban-led Officer on Duty (₹36.23 crore) and Asif Ali-starrer Rekhachithram (₹31.25 crore).

Previously, the makers announced that the film has crossed ₹200 crore globally and has also become the fastest ₹50-crore grosser in Kerala.

The film has been controversy's favourite child ever since its theatrical release. L2: Empuraan's makers got strong backlash over several scenes that allude to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Given this, the film's makers have edited out nearly 2 minutes and 8 seconds of footage from the film.

In keeping with the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) guidelines, the makers introduced 24 cuts to the film. The film's re-edited version started playing in theatres from April 1.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film Lucifer. The movie focuses on Kerala legislator Stephen Nedumpally, who leads a double life as Khureshi Ab'raam, the leader of a dangerous and powerful global crime syndicate.

Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film features Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nikhat Khan, Sachin Khedekar, and Saikumar Santhosh in significant roles. The film also stars Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal in a cameo role as younger Khureshi Ab'raam.

The film released in theatres worldwide on March 27 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.