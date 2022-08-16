'Laal Singh Chaddha' vs 'Raksha Bandhan' box office: Both films disappoint on Independence Day 

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha remained glum on its fifth day at the box office since release. The film raked in slightly above Rs 45 crore till Monday, a holiday due to Independence Day. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in Rs 11.70 crore on Thursday, Rs 7.26 crore on Friday, Rs 9 crore on Saturday, Rs 10 crore on Sunday and Rs 7.87 crore on Monday.

Adarsh tweeted, “Laal Singh Chaddha is rejected… LSC *5-day* total is lower than *Day 1* total of Thugs Of Hindostan [Rs 50.75 crore; Hindi version], do the math… Thursday Rs 11.70 crore; Friday Rs 7.26 crore; Saturday Rs 9 crore; Sunday Rs 10 crore; Monday Rs 7.87 crore [Independence Day]. Total: Rs 45.83 crore. India business.”

Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan was no better either as it continued to remain a non-performer. Adarsh tweeted, “Raksha Bandhan is a non-performer… Fails to hit double digits despite multiple holidays… 5-day total is a complete shocker… Thursday Rs 8.20 crore; Friday Rs 6.40 crore; Saturday Rs 6.51 crore; Sunday Rs 7.05 crore; Monday Rs 6.31 crore. Total: Rs 34.47 crore. India business.”

#RakshaBandhan is a non-performer... Fails to hit double digits despite multiple holidays... 5-day total is a complete shocker... Thu 8.20 cr [#RakshaBandhan], Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr, Mon 6.31 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 34.47 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ZOFAJ7e58f — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2022

He also said in another tweet that the films could not even cross Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s weekend business. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on a non-holiday. There are also reports that theatre owners have cancelled around 1,000 shows of the films on day two after average occupancy.

