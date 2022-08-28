Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson’s film earns Rs 7.5 cr on Day 3

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer sports action film ‘Liger’, despite having a spectacular opening day at the domestic box office, is expected to see a significant drop on the third day of its theatrical release.

Puri Jagannadh-directed movie has managed to raise Rs 33.12 crore gross worldwide on the first day and collected around Rs 27 crore on the second day. The film grossed around Rs 7.5 crore on the third day of its release, as per the reports.

Liger has received mostly negative reviews from critics as well as moviegoers. Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh called the movie “OUTDATED” and had given Liger a rating of one and a half stars.

Adarsh, in a tweet, said: “#Liger fails to meet the expectations... An absolute waste of talent, resources and opportunity... #VijayDeverakonda deserved a better launch in #Hindi movies... This #Liger just doesn't roar! #LigerReview”

The film’s collections were expected to pick up on weekends but negative reviews have affected Liger's business. Liger was made with a budget of Rs 100 crore and was in production for over three years and was delayed due to the pandemic.

Interestingly, Liger’s opening-day collection was highest among this year’s biggest mainstream hit in Bollywood - ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The movie even earned much more than Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official remake of Forrest Gump.

Backed by Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions and Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur's banner Puri Connects, Liger was released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Thursday.

‘Arjun Reddy’ star Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of the titular MMA fighter alongside the movie’s lead actress Ananya Panday. American boxing icon Mike Tyson also plays an extended cameo in the movie, making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

Deverakonda plays a kickboxer with a stutter in the movie. The film marked Deverakonda's Bollywood debut and Ananya Panday's Telugu debut. The film also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Vishu Reddy in pivotal roles.