'Metro... in Dino' box office collection Day 1: After Rs 3.35 crore opening, Anurag Basu’s film eyes weekend surge in metros

Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated ‘Metro… In Dino’ hit theatres on Friday, July 4, registering a respectable start at the domestic box office. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others, the Hindi-language drama collected ₹3.35 crore on its opening day, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.

Advertisement

While morning and afternoon shows saw a modest turnout, the film gained significant momentum in the evening and night slots. Overall day-one occupancy stood at 17.99%, with night shows leading the surge at 31.09%. Evening screenings also contributed strongly, helping the film close its first day with decent numbers, especially for a non-action, dialogue-driven ensemble film.

‘Metro… In Dino’ appears to be striking a chord with urban audiences, particularly those in metro cities drawn to slice-of-life narratives. Its diverse cast, which also includes Konkona Sen Sharma and Ali Fazal, lends the film a broad, multi-generational appeal.

Among key territories, Mumbai and the National Capital Region posted healthy occupancy levels, crossing 19%. Pune edged higher at 20%, while Bengaluru emerged as the frontrunner, notching an impressive 36% average occupancy across shows, particularly during evening and night screenings.

Advertisement

The film is playing on over 1,200 screens nationwide, with multiplexes in Tier 1 cities driving the majority of the footfall. Pritam’s music, especially the trending title track, has also played a role in drawing audiences.

However, the real test for ‘Metro… In Dino’ begins now. While its opening-day figures are solid for a film of its genre, its box office trajectory will depend on sustained growth over the weekend. With positive word-of-mouth and minimal competition this week, the film stands a fair chance of building on its initial momentum.