COMPANIES

NEWS

'Metro... in Dino' box office collection Day 1: After Rs 3.35 crore opening, Anurag Basu's film eyes weekend surge in metros

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others, the Hindi-language drama collected ₹3.35 crore on its opening day

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated Jul 5, 2025 9:41 AM IST
'Metro... in Dino' box office collection Day 1: After Rs 3.35 crore opening, Anurag Basu’s film eyes weekend surge in metrosMetro In Dino box office

Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated ‘Metro… In Dino’ hit theatres on Friday, July 4, registering a respectable start at the domestic box office. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others, the Hindi-language drama collected ₹3.35 crore on its opening day, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.

While morning and afternoon shows saw a modest turnout, the film gained significant momentum in the evening and night slots. Overall day-one occupancy stood at 17.99%, with night shows leading the surge at 31.09%. Evening screenings also contributed strongly, helping the film close its first day with decent numbers, especially for a non-action, dialogue-driven ensemble film.

‘Metro… In Dino’ appears to be striking a chord with urban audiences, particularly those in metro cities drawn to slice-of-life narratives. Its diverse cast, which also includes Konkona Sen Sharma and Ali Fazal, lends the film a broad, multi-generational appeal.

Among key territories, Mumbai and the National Capital Region posted healthy occupancy levels, crossing 19%. Pune edged higher at 20%, while Bengaluru emerged as the frontrunner, notching an impressive 36% average occupancy across shows, particularly during evening and night screenings.

The film is playing on over 1,200 screens nationwide, with multiplexes in Tier 1 cities driving the majority of the footfall. Pritam’s music, especially the trending title track, has also played a role in drawing audiences.

However, the real test for ‘Metro… In Dino’ begins now. While its opening-day figures are solid for a film of its genre, its box office trajectory will depend on sustained growth over the weekend. With positive word-of-mouth and minimal competition this week, the film stands a fair chance of building on its initial momentum.

 

Published on: Jul 5, 2025 9:40 AM IST
