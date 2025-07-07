'Metro... In Dino' box office collection day 3: After massive boost on Sunday, Anurag Basu directorial nears ₹20 crore in India

Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino saw decent growth in its daily collections at the Indian box office on its first Sunday. The film grossed ₹3.5 crore on its first Friday, ₹6 crore on its first Saturday, and approximately ₹7.25 crore on its first Sunday.

With this, the film's total collections at the Indian box office stand at ₹16.75 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Metro... In Dino is set to near the ₹20 crore mark soon at the Indian box office. The film's Hindi shows across the country had an overall occupancy of 39.75% on Sunday.

Metro... In Dino's evening shows logged the highest occupancy at 57.14% on the same day. Among the key territories, Chennai and Bengaluru saw the highest occupancy at 78.50% and 62.50%, respectively. Following in closely were Kolkata (52.50%), Pune (46%), NCR (41.75%), and Mumbai (41.25%).

The film opened to largely positive reviews at the ticket counters.

"The stories in Basu's romantic universe are interesting, believable, and very romantic. Their conflicts are familiar, and their joys are worth celebrating. An older woman wanting to live her youth at a college reunion, a husband chasing his wife to Goa to apologise, a wife refusing to give up on her husband during hard times, or two strangers falling in love - you feel like you've known these people. You've perhaps been one of them," India Today's review of the film read.

Meanwhile, the film is set to stream on Netflix 45-60 days after its theatrical release, i.e., the film could release on OTT by late August or early September.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life in a... Metro. Metro... In Dino features multiple stories of contemporary couples set in four metro cities of India that are set to connect with each other at some point.

The film features Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on July 4.