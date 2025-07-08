'Metro... In Dino' box office collection day 4: Anurag Basu-directorial fails Monday test, mints ₹19.25 crore in India

Anurag Basu-directorial Metro... In Dino saw a drastic fall in its daily box office collections on its first Monday. The film's daily box office collections declined by over 68% on Monday.

The film grossed ₹3.5 crore on its first Friday, ₹6 crore on its first Saturday, ₹7.25 crore on its first Sunday, and approximately ₹2.50 crore on its first Monday. With this, the film collected ₹19.25 crore at the Indian box office on its first Monday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film had an overall 15.66% occupancy across its Hindi shows on Monday, with its evening shows recording the highest occupancy at 20.97%. Bengaluru was the frontrunner among metro cities, with 24.50% occupancy. Kolkata, Mumbai, and the National Capital Region (NCR) also saw decent occupancy.

Commenting on the film's box office run, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on X (formerly Twitter): "The weekend numbers could've been stronger in an open run, but the presence of two major Hollywood films — Jurassic World Rebirth and F1: The Movie — along with the steady performance of the holdover title Sitaare Zameen Par has resulted in a division of business. All eyes are now on the weekday trends — Metro... In Dino needs to hold steady at Friday levels [or thereabouts] to register a healthy total."

As of its first Monday, Jurassic World Rebirth is nearing the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office. F1: The Movie, on the other hand, has made a total of ₹53.20 crore as of its second Monday at the ticket counters.

Moreover, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has crossed the ₹150 crore mark as of its third Monday at the Indian box office.

Made at a budget of around ₹85 crore and distributed by AA Films, Metro... In Dino is the official sequel of the 2007 film Life... In A Metro.

The film features an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film was released in theatres worldwide on July 4.