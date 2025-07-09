'Metro... In Dino' box office collection day 5: Anurag Basu-directorial crosses ₹20 crore in India. Will it grow any further?

Anurag Basu's latest film Metro... In Dino has had a decent start at the box office ever since its theatrical release. The film opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews at the ticket counters.

The film made ₹3.5 crore on its first Friday, ₹6 crore on its first Saturday, ₹7.25 crore on its first Sunday, ₹2.5 crore on its first Monday, and around ₹2.9 crore on its first Tuesday.

With this, Metro... In Dino 's total Indian box office collection crossed ₹20 crore and settled at ₹22.15 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's shows had an overall occupancy of 29.24% on Tuesday, with its night shows logging the highest occupancy at 46.15%.

Commenting on the film's box office trajectory, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said on X (formerly Twitter): "Genre wise there is as much as one can expect from the film. However given the credentials involved and the scale & size of the film, overall collections need to get better. All eyes on multiplexes to stay strong during the weekdays."

Will the film see a growth in its daily box office collections, given the competition it is facing from Jurassic World Rebirth?

Meanwhile, Hollywood's latest release — Jurassic World Rebirth — has had a strong run at the domestic box office so far. As of its first 5 days, Jurassic World Rebirth has neared the ₹50 crore mark in India.

The film opened at ₹9.25 crore on its first Friday and went on to collect ₹13.5 crore on its first Saturday, ₹16.25 crore on its first Sunday, ₹4.1 crore on its first Monday, and around ₹4.39 crore on its first Tuesday. With this, the film's total India collection reached ₹47.49 crore as of Tuesday.

Furthermore, James Gunn's Superman is all set to hit the theatres in India on July 12.

The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life in a Metro. It features Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in significant roles.

Produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro... In Dino was released in theatres on July 4.