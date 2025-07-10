'Metro... In Dino' box office collection day 6: Anurag Basu-directorial nears ₹25 crore in India, will it beat Kajol-led 'Maa' soon?

Anurag Basu-directorial Metro... In Dino has managed to sustain its own at the domestic box office ever since its theatrical release. The film, which opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews, is now eyeing the ₹25 crore mark at the end of its first week in theatres.

The film earned ₹3.5 crore on its opening day and went to collect ₹6 crore on its first Saturday, ₹7.25 crore on its first Sunday, ₹2.5 crore on its first Monday, ₹3 crore on its first Tuesday, and around ₹2.25 crore on its first Wednesday.

With this, the film's total Indian box office collection reached ₹24.50 crore as of its day 6, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Metro... In Dino's shows logged an overall 14.59% occupancy on Wednesday, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 18.61%.

Will Metro... In Dino top Maa's lifetime biz?

At this rate, Metro... In Dino might as well cross the lifetime collection of Kajol-led mythological horror film Maa by the end of its second weekend at the domestic box office. Maa, a spinoff to the 2024 film Shaitaan, has raked in a total of ₹33.15 crore as of 12 days at the Indian box office.

Metro... In Dino story, cast, release date

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life in a... Metro. The film consists of multiple stories of contemporary couples, all of which are set to connect at some point.

Metro... In Dino features Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. The film was released in theatres on July 4.

Metro... In Dino OTT details

After its theatrical run ends, the film will stream on Netflix. The official OTT release date of the film is not confirmed yet but Hindi films usually release on streaming platforms approximately 45-60 days after their theatrical release.