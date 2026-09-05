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'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collection day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan-starrer becomes 4th highest opener of 2026, eyes strong weekend

'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collection day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan-starrer becomes 4th highest opener of 2026, eyes strong weekend

The film crossed the ₹25 crore mark on its opening day at the domestic ticket counters. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 5, 2026 12:10 PM IST
'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collection day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan-starrer becomes 4th highest opener of 2026, eyes strong weekendMirzapur: The Movie becomes the fourth biggest opener of 2026

Pankaj Tripathi and Ravi Kishan-starrer action-crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie pulled off a huge surprise on its opening day at the Indian box office. The film crossed the ₹25 crore mark on its opening day at the domestic ticket counters.

The action crime thriller made a total of ₹25.15 crore on its first day and logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 42.81%, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film is among the top 4 box office openers of 2026 after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash and Kiara Advani-starrer Toxic, and Sunny Deol-led Border 2.

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DO CHECKOUT | 'Toxic' box office collection day 10: Yash's film headed towards disaster, Hanuman Ansh sees 6,300% growth in week 4

In terms of India net box office, Dhurandhar 2 logged an opening of roughly ₹99 crore, whereas Toxic opened at around ₹55 crore. Border 2, on the other hand, made ₹30 crore at the domestic box office.

Mirzapur: The Movie logged such a solid opening due to its strong IP, recall for the cult characters, and the weak word of mouth working against Yash's Toxic. Toxic's collections have collapsed like quicksand in India, with its daily business being only ₹1.75 crore on its second Friday.

Commenting on the film's box office business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the Janmashtami holiday has given an extra boost to the film's earnings. "The recent past has once again proved that the box office can be highly unpredictable - the week-wise growth of Hanuman Ansh, the superb start of Awarapan 2, and now the smashing opening of Mirzapur The Movie are shining examples," he wrote.

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Adarsh added that the film's opening day business has outdone several big Hindi movies, including Awarapan 2, Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, Dhamaal 4, Cocktail 2 and Alpha.

He further said that the film is likely to see a further boost in its collections over the weekend. "The phenomenal response is a clear reflection of the tremendous popularity of the Mirzapur franchise, with its loyal fan base turning up in full strength. All eyes on the Saturday-Sunday trend."

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie focuses on the battle for Mirzapur's throne, which escalates as old enemies resurface and new threats come to the fore. Besides Pankaj Tripathi and Ravi Kishan, the film stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in significant roles.

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Published on: Sep 5, 2026 12:10 PM IST
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