'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' box office collection day 2: Tom Cruise's film makes ₹33 crore in India, may see a dip on Monday

The shows of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning recorded a decent occupancy on its first Sunday.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 19, 2025 7:36 AM IST
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' box office collection day 2: Tom Cruise's film makes ₹33 crore in India, may see a dip on MondayTom Cruise's latest film is the highest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India, overtaking Marvel releases.

Tom Cruise's latest film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, or MI8, raked in decent numbers on its first weekend at the Indian box office. The film made ₹16.5 crore on its first Saturday and around ₹16.5 crore on its first Sunday, taking its total collection to ₹33 crore. 

The film's English shows had an overall occupancy of 41.84 per cent on Sunday, with the highest occupancy in evening shows at 51.70 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. On the same day, its Hindi shows logged an overall occupancy of 25.28 per cent, with the highest occupancy in evening shows at 33.06 per cent. 

The film's India box office collection, however, is likely to see a dip on its first Monday.

Tom Cruise's latest film is the highest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India, overtaking Marvel releases. Regarding the opening box office, MI8 has overtaken the likes of Captain America: Brave New World ( ₹4.2 crore) and Thunderbolts ( ₹3.8 crore). 

It has also overtaken recent Hindi releases, including Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 (₹7.5 crore) and Sunny Deol's Jaat (₹9.50 crore). A Minecraft Movie opened ₹2 crore in India, and Disney's Snow White fared the worst at ₹65 lakh.

The film opened to positive reviews at the Indian box office. "Tom Cruise is solely responsible for carrying the sometimes laggy burden of the MI films on his able shoulders. The draw of watching him physically put himself through the effort to perform stunts without a body double is commendable. At the young age of 62, Cruise isn’t just giving the young lads a run for their money, but he’s winning every possible marathon in the town," India Today wrote in its review. 

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning features Tom Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt. The film focuses on Hunt and the IMF team racing against time to find the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence that can destroy mankind. 

Besides Tom Cruise, MI8 features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, and Mariela Garriga in significant roles.

The film hit Indian theatres on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is set to release in American theatres on May 23. 

Published on: May 19, 2025 7:35 AM IST
