Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the latest instalment of the Tom Cruise-led action franchise, has made great bucks since its release at the Indian box office. Despite a weekday slump, the film has neared the ₹50 crore mark in India.

Mission: Impossible 8 made ₹16.5 crore on its opening day, ₹17 crore on its first Sunday, ₹5.75 crore on its first Monday, and around ₹5.50 crore on its first Monday. With this, the film's total India box office collection stands at ₹44.75 crore as of its 4th day, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Of this, the film's English version made ₹27.8 crore, whereas its Hindi version minted ₹13.99 crore. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's Telugu and Tamil versions made ₹1.47 crore and ₹0.92 crore, respectively.

The film's shows logged a decent occupancy on Tuesday, with its English shows recording the highest occupancy.

The film's English shows logged an overall occupancy of 17.94 per cent on Tuesday, with the night shows logging the highest occupancy at 28.30 per cent. Its Hindi shows, on the other hand, recorded an overall occupancy of 14.50 per cent on the same day, with the night shows logging the highest occupancy at 22.20 per cent.

MI8's Telugu and Tamil shows logged an overall occupancy of 12.54 per cent and 24.25 per cent, respectively. At the worldwide box office, the film raked in ₹200 crore within 4 days of its release, Sacnilk reported.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is the eighth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise. MI8 focuses on Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) team, who race against time to find Entity, a rogue AI that can destroy mankind.

Besides Tom Cruise, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Angela Bassett, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Henry Czerny in significant roles. The film was released in India on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Mission: Impossible 8 will release in the US on May 23.