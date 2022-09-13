Over 3.3 million tickets of 'Brahmastra' sold so far: BookMyShow

Movie and event ticketing company BookMyShow on Tuesday said that it has already sold over 3.3 million tickets for ‘Brahmastra’ on its platform and that has contributed over 53 per cent of the box office collection for the film for the opening weekend alone. Ayan Mukerji’s latest directorial venture starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has grossed over Rs 143 crore in India, and Rs 65 crore from overseas markets, taking its global total to around Rs 209 crore in four days, according to Bollywood Hungama.

According to BookMyShow, the Hindi version of the film is leading the way contributing 87 per cent of the overall tickets sold on BookMyShow while the Telugu version of the film has been attracting a significant audience scale as well. “Dominated by Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune, Brahmastra has seen a fabulous start to its theatrical journey across markets. The power-packed release is a testament that the Hindi film industry has the potential to contribute strongly to the industry and give cinephiles something to rejoice,” Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas, BookMyShow said.

Saksena added that given that the film has held on to strong box office collections through the weekend continuing into Monday, this further proves that Brahmastra is set to break all records. “Brahmastra has been the most awaited, Hindi movie of the year mounted at such massive scale and is expectedly receiving tremendous response from audiences across India. The movie's tremendous run began right from the advance sales that grew steadily on BookMyShow with positive WOM (word of mouth) on the scale and visual spectacle aiding its upward trajectory at the box office,” he added.

Brahmastra registered the fifth-biggest start for a Bollywood film in overseas markets, after Padmaavat ($11.50 million), Dhoom 3 ($10.30 million), Sultan ($9.60 million), Dilwale ($8.80 million) and Dangal ($8.70 million). According to Saksena, the collections for Brahmastra have been growing markedly through the first week and improving day on day since its release on Friday. “The movie’s 3D and IMAX 3D versions in particular have exceeded expectations proving that audiences want to watch the film in the largest possible screens,” he said.

