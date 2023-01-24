Pathaan advance booking update: 4.19 lakh tickets booked for SRK film, beats Hrithik Roshan's War

Advance booking for the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan has gone up to 4.19 lakh tickets as of Monday. With this, the film has beaten the advance booking record of the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War and Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs of Hindostan. Pathaan is only secondary to the Hindi dubbed versions of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

As per Adarsh, the total Pathaan tickets sold in advance booking stood at 3.91 lakh across national multiplex chains, as of 8:45 pm on Monday. Of these, 1.70 lakh tickets were sold at PVR whereas 1.44 lakh tickets were sold at INOX chains. Around 77,000 tickets of the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy thriller were sold via the Cinepolis chains.

Meanwhile, online ticket booking platform BookMyShow stated that over 1 million tickets of the film have been sold in advance sales. BookMyShow COO Ashish Saksena said the film will release in around 3,500 screens in formats like 2D, IMAX and 4DX.

Saksena told Business Today: “The much-awaited action-thriller has crossed 1 million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow already. Advance sales for Pathaan have been opening up in phases with over 3,500 screens available on the platform so far.”

He further noted that Pathaan is likely to take the box office by storm as the pace of ticket sales picks up.

Part of the Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, Pathaan will release in theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Siddharth Anand directorial features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles.

Also read: Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' crosses 1-million mark: BookMyShow

Also watch: KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Wedding: Pics, Guests At Suniel Shetty’s Khandala Farmhouse & More

Also read: Thunivu vs Varisu box office collection day 12: Ajith-starrer in Rs 200 cr club; Vijay's family movie lags

Also watch: Satya Nadella's Life In India Before He Went On To Become Microsoft CEO