Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 500 cr mark in India

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy thriller Pathaan is continuing its dream run at the box office as the film has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic market. On its 22nd day, the Shah Rukh Khan film raked in a total of Rs 505.56 crore at the box office. The film may collect around Rs 3.24 crore on Thursday, as per Sacnilk.

Not just domestically, the latest film from the Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) spy universe is also doing well globally. The film is inching closer to the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. As per Yash Raj Films, Pathaan collected Rs 963 crore at the world box office as of Wednesday.

Action aur entertainment ka ultimate blockbuster is taking over the world! Book your tickets now - https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/HNVCoNExdf — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 15, 2023

Pathaan is the fastest Hindi film to enter Rs 250 crore club in the domestic market as it raked up around Rs 280 crore in 5 days. The film also pipped Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War in terms of box office opening.

Pathaan collected Rs 57 crore on its opening day, which is much higher than War (Rs 53.35 crore), Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore), Brahmastra (RS 36.42 crore), and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 26.5 crore).

Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller is the fourth film from the YRF spy universe after Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War (2019).

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia and Manish Wadhwa in significant roles. Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as RAW and ISI field agents who fight against a group of mercenaries and their leader planning to harm India.

Whether or not Pathaan’s box office run gets affected by Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada remains to be seen. Shehzada, a remake of the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, will hit theatres across the country on Feburary 17.

