Pathaan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan's film inches closer to Rs 700 cr mark

Pathaan box office estimates: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan is likely to have raked in a total of Rs 675 crore at the worldwide box office in terms of gross collections on Wednesday as per early estimates. The film is estimated to have collected anywhere between Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office on its eighth day, taking the domestic box office collections to nearly Rs 400 crore. But the film's terrific success in the international market has propelled it closer to an incredible Rs 700 crore mark.

The film made a total of Rs 634 crore in terms of the worldwide gross box office as of Wednesday, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected Rs 395 crore in terms of gross domestic box office collections and Rs 239 crore at the overseas box office.

Pathaan is also the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 250 crore club. The film collected approx Rs 280 crore in 5 days domestically, which is the fastest for any Hindi film.

Overjoyed at the epic success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan thanked audiences for bringing life back to cinemas at the press conference of Pathaan. Khan, also known as the Baadshah of Bollywood, said that the aim of a film is to spread love, kindness, and brotherhood while adding “none of it is to hurt anybody’s sentiment”.

While talking about Pathaan’s box office success, Deepika Padukone said that she has been underutilised in action scenes and said it feels like a “festival.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and Manish Wadhwa in lead roles. The film is the fourth installment of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe which comprises films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Some famous characters from the YRF spy universe are Avinash “Tiger” Singh Rathore, Zoya “Zee” Humaini, Major Kabir Dhaliwal, Pathaan, Rubina “Rubai” Mohsin, and Colonel Sunil Luthra to name a few.

