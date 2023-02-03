Pathaan box office estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 700 cr worldwide 

Pathaan box office day 9: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan has crossed Rs 700 crore in terms of worldwide collections in its nine-day-long box office run till Thursday. The film is also the highest-grossing film in the Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) spy universe with worldwide gross box office collections at Rs 667 crore as of Wednesday.

Pathaan is followed by movies like the 2017 spy-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 559.86 crore), the 2019 Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War (Rs 477 crore), and the 2012 Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 318.19 crore) in terms of box office collections.

The collections of Pathaan have revived YRF’s fortunes to a very large degree after four consecutive flops such as Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera in 2022.

The film logged in a blockbuster box office opening and pipped movies such as Hrithik Roshan-starrer War (Rs 53.35 crore), Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore), Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra (Rs 36.42 crore), and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 26.5 crore) in terms of opening day collections.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan focuses on a RAW field agent who fights against a leader of mercenaries planning to attack India. Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. The film also has a cameo appearance by Salman Khan.

