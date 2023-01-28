Pathaan opening weekend earnings: SRK-Deepika starrer to clock over Rs 50-60 crore in first weekend

Shah Rukh Khan's latest hit Pathaan is smashing one record after another other at the box office. On Day 2, the film made a record earning of Rs 68 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie earned around Rs 68 crore from the Hindi version of the film in domestic ticket sales. Pathaan’s day 2 collections touched almost Rs 70 crore, whereas the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions added another Rs 4.5 crore to the total. The movie earned around Rs 55 crore on its opening day. The worldwide ticket sales for two days were over Rs 219 crore, as per trade analysts.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

Taran Adarsh on Friday tweeted: "All BO records demolished. Pathaan creates history on Day 2 as well. First Hindi film to nearly Rs 70 crore in a single day. Wed 55 cr, Th 68 cr (Republic Day). Total: Rs 123 cr. Hindi version. India biz. Unimaginable. Unprecedented. Unstoppable." He reported the Tamil and Telugu numbers in a second tweet.

ALL #BO RECORDS DEMOLISHED… #Pathaan creates HISTORY on Day 2 as well… FIRST #Hindi film to near ₹ 70 cr on a *single day*… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr [#RepublicDay]. Total: ₹ 123 cr. #Hindi version. #India biz. UNIMAGINABLE. UNPRECEDENTED. UNSTOPPABLE. pic.twitter.com/r6ZKG9QA5Y — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2023



Film trade analyst Atul Mohan said the movie’s earnings dropped a bit on Friday as it was a working day. The movie earned around Rs 30 crore on the third day. “Saturday’s collection could touch Rs 40 crore, and the earnings on Sunday could be Rs 50 crore,” Mohan told HT.

Pathaan opened in 8,000 theatres worldwide, the most for any Hindi film, and 300 additional shows were added by exhibitors after the very first screening. In terms of Hindi movies, Pathaan had the second-highest advance ticket sales—5.5 lakh—after the Hindi dub of KGF: Chapter 2.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie after five years. He last starred in Aanand L. Rai-directed romantic comedy movie Zero in 2018. Pathaan is an action thriller set in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Directed by Siddharth Anand, SRK plays the role of a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone, an ISI agent, to tackle the anti-hero Jim’s terror plot, played by John Abraham.