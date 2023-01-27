Pathaan's success 'needs to be studied in marketing classes': SRK scoring a hit without promotions impresses Twitter

With Shah Rukh Khan's comeback vehicle Pathaan taking a monstrous opening at the cinemas and raking in Rs 219 crore at the box office within two days of release, the popular actor's decision to not promote the movie has impressed Twitter users a lot.

With "Boycott Pathaan" trend raging across the country for 'objectionable' parts of Besharam Rang song and Shah Rukh Khan's personal turmoil of his son Aryan Khan spending nearly three weeks in jail over drug charges, the actor decided to let his movie release without promotions despite it being his first full-length movie after four years.

According to production house Yash Raj Films (YRF), the movie registered the ''biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema''.

Twitter users couldn't contain their joy on their favourite actor overcoming numerous obstacles to deliver a blockbuster movie.

"SRK promoting his movie entirely through 15 mins AMAs for a month needs to be studied in marketing classes," said a Twitter user referring to the "ask me anything" interaction sessions the actor had with his fans on Twitter prior to the movie release.

"SRK made Pathaan for his fans as he personally dont like to do all these masala action genre @iamsrk fans promoted pathaan in ground level. SRK didnt even contacted any media person or any tv shows for the promotion So this is the victory of SRK and his fans," quipped another Twitter user.

"SRK didn’t promote #Pathaan on Kapil’s show, BiggBoss or any other show. He didn’t give interview also to any channel or influencer. Means he didn’t promote the film. Still film got biggest opening in the history of Bollywood. It’s proof that promotion can’t make a film Hit," said famous YouTuber Kamaal Khan.

YRF said ''Pathaan'' had set multiple new records, including the ''widest Hindi release of all time in India'' and ''highest grossing first day for a non-holiday release''.

The first day gross collection of the stylish spy thriller is also the ''highest ever'' in Shah Rukh's career as well as for co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, director Siddharth Anand.

The film opened on Wednesday in over 5,000 screens across the country, including big cities like Delhi and Mumbai. The movie has a five-day extended opening weekend as it released just the day before Republic Day.

''Pathaan'' is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's ''Ek Tha Tiger'' (2012) and ''Tiger Zinda Hai'' (2017), and ''War'', featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

The movie follows the titular spy Pathaan (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John), from launching a debilitating attack on India. ''Pathaan'' also has a guest appearance by Salman as fellow spy Tiger.

