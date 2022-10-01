‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Mani Ratnam's film earns an unbelievable Rs 80 crore

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ has managed to earn more than Rs 80 crore at the box office worldwide on its opening day, the movie’s maker Lyca Productions claimed on Saturday. The Tamil-language period action-drama film released in theatres on Friday, September 30 and has largely received a positive response from both the critics and the audiences.

Production house Lyca Productions, in a Twitter post, shared the box office collection of the movie and tweeted, "Thank you for giving #PS1 the "biggest ever opening day for Tamil cinema worldwide! #PonniyinSelvan1 #ManiRatnam @arrahman @lyca_productions @tips.”

In addition to this, Ponniyin Selvan has also managed to mint Rs 1.75-2 crore nett range in Hindi language, revealed BoxofficeIndia.com. Moreover, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie has grossed Rs 27 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.

#PS1 takes a Day 1 opening of about ₹ 27 Crs Gross in TN.. 🔥



This is the 3rd best opening for 2022 after #Valimai and #Beast — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 1, 2022

Bala, in another tweet, also said that Ponniyin Selvan is likely to become 2022's Highest grossing Tamil movie in the US.

#PS1 crossing #Vikram to become 2022 's Highest grossing Tamil movie in USA 🇺🇸 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 1, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan, also known as PS1, has managed to earn Rs 3.50 crore nett in Karnataka, while in Andhra Pradesh the movie earned Rs 4.50 crore nett. The film’s domestic collection is expected to be around Rs 35 crore nett.

The film has also managed to earn a huge collection overseas and is expected to cross $5 million in two days in the US. The collection from UAE stands at $400,000, while the United Kingdom has grossed £250,000.

Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan I features an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan.

The movie revolves around the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman has provided the music with cinematography by Ravi Varman.

Backed by Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions, "Ponniyin Selvan" released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.