Ponniyin Selvan I vs Vikram Vedha box office day 3: Mani Ratnam's period drama leaves Hritik-Saif thriller far behind

It’s a clash of the titans at the box office as Mani Ratnam-directorial Ponniyin Selvan I (PS I) has given a tough fight to the Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer action thriller Vikram Vedha. While the Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer period drama is estimated to have collected Rs 230 crore globally, Vikram Vedha is likely to have raked in Rs 15 crore in India on its third day, according to film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Bala also noted that PS I’s $4 million opening in the USA is an all-time high for a Tamil movie, while adding the film joins the league of SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali 2, Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR and Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

Ponniyin Selvan I was also released in IMAX screens and has logged a record opening there as well. Bala wrote, “PS I record opening in IMAX screens WW.. At the international (excluding north America)- all-time number 1 opening for an Indian movie including UK, Singapore and Malaysia. All-time number 3 opening for an Indian movie in the USA and WW IMAX. All time number 4 in India.”

#PS1 record opening in @imax screens WW.. 🔥



At the International (Excluding North America) - All-time No.1 Opening for an Indian movie including UK 🇬🇧, Singapore 🇸🇬 and Malaysia 🇲🇾



All-time No.3 opening for an Indian movie in USA 🇺🇸 & WW Imax



All-time No.4 in India 🇮🇳 IMAX — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 3, 2022

Vikram Vedha, on the other hand, is witnessing a slow jump in its box office numbers as the film has minted around Rs 15 crore on the third day with total collections standing at around Rs 38 crore. The film has been reportedly made at a budget of Rs 175 crore.

While the Mani Ratnam-directorial focuses on the early days of Raja Raja Chola I (Arulmozhi Varman), Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name and has been directed by Pushkar Gayatri. Both the films were released in theatres on September 30.

PS I’s cast roster includes Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala and Jayaram whereas Vikram Vedha features Hritik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

