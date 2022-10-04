PS I vs Vikram Vedha box office day 4: Chiyaan Vikram’s film rakes in Rs 250 cr globally; Hrithik-Saif's thriller logs 50% drop

Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer period drama Ponniyin Selvan I (PS I) is breaking records at the global box office whereas Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer action thriller Vikram Vedha has recorded a drop of around 50 per cent in its box office collections. Mani Ratnam’s latest film PS I has raked in Rs 250 crore globally in terms of gross collections and has reported the best opening in UAE and other Gulf countries after Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Rajinikanth films like 2.0 and Kabali, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Bala added that the film has also done well in states like Kerala and Karnataka apart from Tamil Nadu and has also logged the all-time number one opening for any Tamil movie in France with over 22,000 entries.

Vikram Vedha, on the other hand, has logged a decline of around 50 per cent and minted Rs 5.5 crore on Monday, taking the film’s total box office to around Rs 43 crore so far. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Mumbai and Delhi and UP regions are driving the film’s business and it is doing well in places like West Bengal and Bihar due to festive season.

Ponniyin Selvan I is a period drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. The Mani Ratnam film focuses on the early days of Raja Raja Chola I and a coup by Pandyas to overthrow the Cholas. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and Aishwarya Lekshmi in significant roles.

Vikram Vedha, on the other hand, is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The Hindi remake, also directed by Pushkar Gayatri, is centred around a cop Vikram and a dreaded gangster Vedha engaged in a cat-and-mouse chase. In a surprising turn of events, Vedha surrenders and starts narrating three stories to Vikram. After listening to these stories, Vikram’s perspective of right and wrong and good and bad starts to change. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

