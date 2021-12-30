Pushpa Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun-starrer becomes 4th biggest Hindi-dubbed movie, pips KGF

The Hindu-dubbed version of (also known as icon star in Telugu cinema) Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' continues to rock the Indian box office. The film on Wednesday crossed the lifetime collection of the Hindi-dubbed version of Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 1' and is racing towards the Rs 50 crore-mark.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie was initially slated to release on Christmas, but the date was pushed ahead in order to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh's cricted-oriented '83'.

'Pushpa: The Rise' has registered strong numbers at the worldwide box office despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and the audience.

Fourth highest grossing Hind-dubbed film in India

Pushpa: The Rise has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film, according to box office analyst Taran Adarsh. The film now stands behind blockbusters Baahubali: The Conclusion, 2.0 and Baahubali: The Beginning. "#Pushpa crosses *lifetime biz* of #KGFHindi… Is now fourth highest grossing *dubbed* #Hindi film, after #Baahubali2, #2Point0 and #Baahubali," wrote Adarsh on Twitter.

The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa: The Rise made Rs 2.40 crore on Wednesday taking its lifetime India business to Rs 44.85 core. "Week 2] Fri 2.31 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr, Mon 2.75 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 2.40 cr. Total: ? 44.85 cr. #India biz," added Adarsh.

About 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Pushpa: The Rise is the first part of a two-part film series. The plot of the film based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

The action-drama film has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, in his Telugu debut.

The film was released on December 17. The second film in the series titled 'Pushpa:The Rule' is expected to hit theatres sometime in 2022.

