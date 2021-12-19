Pushpa box office collection Day 2: Allu Arjun's film mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

Superstar Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which was released on December 17, continues to set the global box office on fire. The film collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide and is still going strong.

Pushpa: The Rise was initially supposed to release on Christmas but its release date was pushed back in order to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh's next release 83.

The film has registered strong figures at the worldwide box office despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and the audience.

Pushpa: The Rise Day 2 Box Office Collection

On its second day of release Pushpa: The Rise has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share this information. He wrote, "#Pushpa has crossed Rs 100 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 2 days (sic)."

#Pushpa has crossed ₹ 100 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 2 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 19, 2021

Ramesh Bala in another tweet noted that the film is performing well in the USA. According to Bala's tweet, Pushpa: The Rise has collected $1.30 million (Rs 9 crore approx) in the country.

#Pushpa crosses $1.30 Million at the #USA Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 19, 2021

Pushpa: The Rise Opening Day Box Office Collection

Allu Arjun's Pushpa has collected over Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office, according to trackers. Trade analyst LM Kaushik noted on Twitter that Pushpa had collected Rs 11.45 crore in Nizam. "AAll Time Record alert! @alluarjun creates a box office storm in NIZAM (Telangana) with #PushpaTheRise, which registered a record-breaking first ever double-digit Day1 share of 11.45 CR share (16.5 CR gross) in the territory's history. #ThaggedheLe #AlluArjun (sic)," he wrote.

𝑨𝑨𝒍𝒍 𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅 alert! @alluarjun creates a box office storm in NIZAM (Telangana) with #PushpaTheRise, which registered a record-breaking first ever double-digit Day1 share of 11.45 CR share (16.5 CR gross) in the territory's history. #ThaggedheLe #AlluArjun 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2AEJkZtPgX — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 18, 2021

Pushpa: The Rise is also performing well in other circuits such as Tamil Nadu where it collected Rs 4.06 crore on its opening day. In Chennai alone, the film collected Rs 46 lakh on opening day, despite huge competition from Spiderman: No Way Home which released a day earlier.

FANTASTIC start for #Pushpa #PushpaTheRise in TN, with a Day1 gross of 4.06 CR 👍🔥@alluarjun #AlluArjun — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 18, 2021

About Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise is the first part of a two-part film series. The plot of the film based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

The action-drama film has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It stars Allu Arjun in the titular role alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, in his Telugu debut.

Pushpa: The Rise released on December 17. The second film in the series titled Pushpa The Rule is expected to hit theatres sometime in 2022.

