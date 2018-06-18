Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's Eid release soars with Rs 106.47 crore

There are fewer iconic duos than Salman Khan and Eid. A look at his recent Eid releases shows that the superstar is a juggernaut that can't really be stopped. His loyal fandom will always ensure that his movies keep the cash registers ringing. Salman Khan's latest release, Race 3, is no different. The love for 'Bhai' and the fact that it is Eid season is a success mantra the team behind the superstar banks on every year. And why not? Just take a quick glance at his latest release. Race 3 opened to Rs 29.17 crore on Friday, making it the biggest opener of the year so far. Race 3 zoomed past the opening day collections of big-hitters like Baaghi 2, Padmaavat, Veere Di Wedding and PadMan. On Saturday, Race 3 did one better and earned Rs 38.14 crore. Race 3 maintained the momentum on Sunday as well and registered Rs 39.16 crore, taking its three-day collection to Rs 106.47 crore.

And #Race3 scores a CENTURY... Crosses cr… Fourth Salman starrer to collect 100 cr mark in *3 days* [#BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai]... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr. Total: 106.47 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

Race 3 is now registered the second-highest opening weekend of the year, surpassed only by Padmaavat.

TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Weekend biz... 1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. 2. #Race3 106.47 cr 3. #Baaghi2 73.10 cr 4. #Raid 41.01 cr 5. #PadMan 40.05 cr India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

As far as Salman Khan movies go, Race 3's first three days' collection surpassed even Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan's. It remained short of overtaking Tiger Zinda Hai.

However, if opening weekend results are to be compared then Sultan is way ahead of Race 3 at Rs 180 crore. Race 3 is a distant second followed by his other hits.

In fact, to put his star power in perspective one must note that apart from Race 3, three of Salman Khan's movies - Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai - raked in more than Rs 100 crore in only three days.

In the past, three Salman starrers have crossed 100 cr mark in *3 days*:#BajrangiBhaijaan 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]#Sultan 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]#TigerZindaHai 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun]#Race3 *3 days* numbers are being eyed with enthusiasm. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018

That Race 3 would pass the opening weekend test with flying colours was a given. But it remains to be seen how it continues to perform during the weekdays. Not only has the Eid fervour slowed down, Race 3 will also clash with the much-awaited Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju on June 29.

Another factor to be weighed in for its performance on weekdays is word-of-mouth. The movie has been ruthlessly bashed by critics, audiences and on social media. The plot seems to be confusing - or worse, senseless - the performances poor, dialogues impact-less and music forgetful. Bobby Deol who's making a comeback with Race 3 also sticks out like a sore thumb. Anil Kapoor is wasted in his role. Jacqueline Fernandez adds nothing to the movie. However, the question still remains if such feedback would dent or slow down Race 3, considering it is a Salman Khan movie.

Additionally, it must be kept in mind that apart from its box office collection, Race 3 has already collected Rs 130 crore from satellite rights and that the movie has one of the widest releases in Bollywood with 4,200 screens.

Along with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem are also part of the ensemble. Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza.