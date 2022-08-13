Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar's 3rd dud in a row earns Rs 6.25 crore on Friday

Aanand L Rai-directed family comedy-drama film Raksha Bandhan’s box office collections on Friday fell around 25% after an average opening day. Akshay Kumar starrer movie managed to earn around Rs 6.25 crore as against Rs 8.20 crore on Thursday. The film grossed Rs 14.45 crore in the domestic box office in the two days since its release.

Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon have written the movie Raksha Bandhan, while Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films have produced the same. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna.

The film, which released in conjunction with the Raksha Bandhan holiday on Thursday, got a disappointing response from audience and received average reviews from critics. As per Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh, the movie is ‘HEARTWARMING’ and gets a rating of three and half stars.

There are also reports that theatre owners have cancelled around 1,000 shows of the film on day two, after average occupancy that struggled to hit double digits. Even Amir Khan’s much-hyped movie Laal Singh Chaddha is also getting similar response and has seen cancellation of shows.

Moreover, Raksha Bandhan is also the third box office flop in a row this year for Akshay Kumar. First two were Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. Interestingly, he had also appeared in a cameo in Aanand L Rai’s last film Atrangi Re. The film, which stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, debuted as OTT release on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.