'Ram Setu' Box Office collection: Akshay Kumar’s starrer becomes fourth biggest grosser of 2022

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest starrer Ram Setu, which released on October 25, 2022, had earned Rs 15.25 crore on Tuesday. The action-adventure film has, thus, become the fourth biggest opening day grosser of 2022.

Ram Setu was termed as a 'Mediocre' by film critic Taran Adarsh. In his review, he wrote that although the first part of the film has an interesting premise and stunning visuals, the second half falls flat. According to him the director of the film could have done more justice to the story.

While the film received mixed reviews from the critics, it performed fairly well on Day 1. The film collected almost double of what Akshay Kumar’s last theatrical release ‘Raksha Bandhan’ collected around i.e, Rs 8 crore on its first day.

Ram Setu saw advance booking of Rs 1.7 crore for day one by Monday evening and the film—made on a budget of Rs 150 crore— was likely to earn somewhere around Rs 12-14 crore on day one in net domestic collections. As per forecast from Ormax media, it is set to earn Rs 17.6 crore at the box office.

The movie features Akshay Kumar as an archaeologist, named Dr Aryan Kulshreshtha, who is on a quest to find out whether Ram Setu, the bridge between India and Sri Lanka described in Valmiki’s Ramayana, is a man-made structure or not.



Also read: Ram Setu vs Thank God Box Office Prediction: Ram Setu surpasses Thank God in advance ticket booking

Also read: Thinking about 'Ram Setu' and 'Thank God' this Diwali? Experts say both films could be a downer for PVR, INOX