Ram Setu vs Thank God box office: Akshay Kumar's film overtakes Ajay Devgn-starrer on day 3

Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra-starrer film Thank God is struggling to mint money at the box office. The film collected merely Rs 4.15 crore on Thursday, taking its total collections at the box office to Rs 18.25 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film is on a declining spree and the numbers are shocking considering the Diwali period.

Adarsh wrote, “Thank God is on a declining spree… The 3-day total is shockingly low, more so during Diwali period… An upturn on Saturday and Sunday is very important… Tuesday Rs 8.10 crore, Wednesday Rs 6 crore, Thursday Rs 4.15 crore. Total: Rs 18.25 crore.”

While Thank God is struggling at the box office, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu is holding its ground in mass circuits as the film has raked in Rs 8.75 crore on its third day. With this, Ram Setu’s total collections stand at Rs 35.40 crore as of Thursday.

Adarsh tweeted, “Ram Setu is holding well in mass pockets, which is driving its business… But business at multiplexes/urban centres- which contribute a large chunk- is lacklustre…. Weekend business [Friday to Sunday] will be the decider…. Tuesday Rs 15.25 crore, Wednesday Rs 11.40 crore, Thursday Rs 8.75 crore. Total: Rs 35.40 crore.”

Thank God is a fantasy comedy centred around an egoistic real estate broker who meets with an accident. The film features Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Thank God has been directed by Inder Kumar and produced jointly by Bhushan Kumar, Markand Adhikari, Anand Pandit, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Khetarpal and Deepak Mukut.

Ram Setu focuses on Dr Aryan Kulshreshtha, an atheist archaeologist who races against time to prove the existence of the legendary bridge between India and Sri Lanka. The Abhishek Sharma-directorial features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharucha and Satya Dev in significant roles. The film has been jointly produced by Amazon Studios, Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions and Abundantia Entertainment.

