'Ram Setu' vs 'Thank God' box office day 2: Akshay Kumar film logs 30% dip on Wednesday

It was a clash of the titans at the box office yesterday’s Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God released on the same day. Ram Setu has logged a 27 to 30 per cent drop in its collections on the second day and has collected Rs 11.40 crore on its second day.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Ram Setu declines on Day 2, but stays in double digits… Holds well at mass circuits, but major centres remain low… Biz on Thu and Fri [working days] crucial, before the weekend begins… Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr. Total: ₹ 26.65 cr. "

While the film is doing decent in mass belts, metros and multiplexes have not warmed up to it yet, according to entertainment news portal Bollywood Hungama. Ajay Devgn’s Thank God also logged weak box office numbers on Wednesday as the film collected mere Rs 6 crore on its second day, with total collections reaching Rs 14.10 crore.

Adarsh tweeted, “Thank God hits a rough patch on Day 2…. Biz remains weak, despite the ongoing holiday period… Simply put, the two-day total is underwhelming… Biz on Thursday and Friday [working days] needs to stay on similar levels… Tuesday Rs 8.10 crore, Wednesday Rs 6 crore. Total: Rs 14.10 crore.”

Ram Setu focuses on an archeologist Dr Aryan Kulshreshtha who is on a quest to find Ram Setu. Ram Setu is a bridge between India and Sri Lanka described in the Valmiki Ramayana. The film features Akshay Kumar, Nushratt Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

Thank God, on the other hand, is a fantasy comedy film about a real estate broker who meets with an accident. The film features Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

