'Ramayana' advance booking day 1: Less than 10 days to go, Ranbir Kapoor's film tops ₹14 crore in India ticket sales

The film’s advance booking window opened on Dussehra, and the response has grown steadily.

Hindi Version Leads

Hindi remains the dominant contributor to Ramayana: Part 1’s domestic pre-sales, accounting for around ₹10.16 crore, or 86% of advance collections. The Kannada-dubbed version follows with ₹1.27 crore, contributing 11%, while the Telugu version has collected ₹37.85 lakh, accounting for around 3%. These figures were reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.

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Overseas Momentum

The mythological epic’s international performance has also been notable. Sacnilk reported that overseas advance sales for opening day had topped $2 million, with 8 days remaining before release.

In North America alone, the film had grossed $750,000, including $550,000 from premiere screenings, as per Sacnilk.

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Yash to Boost Ramayana in South

Actor Yash’s production banner, Monster Mind Creations, will handle the Karnataka distribution of Ramayana: Part 1, adding to his role as Ravana and co-producer. The move could help the film attract more audiences in Karnataka, where it has recorded around ₹2 crore in state-wise advance bookings, while the Kannada-dubbed version has contributed approximately ₹1.27 crore.

The film also has regional distribution partners across the South, with Dil Raju handling Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Think Studios overseeing Tamil Nadu, and E4 Entertainment managing Kerala. This network, combined with Yash’s popularity in Karnataka, could support the film’s reach and box-office performance across southern markets.

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What Lies Ahead

With more than a week left before release, Ramayana’s advance numbers are expected to rise further as additional shows and screens are added. The film advance collections underline strong early demand, particularly in the Hindi-speaking markets and premium formats.

If the current trend continues, the film could enter its opening day with one of the stronger advance-booking bases of the year, though final collections will depend on walk-ins, spot bookings and word-of-mouth after the first shows.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, and is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 5, 2026.