'Ramayana' advance booking day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses ₹22 crore in India ahead of release

The film has sold 4.98 lakh tickets for Day 1, or 4.09 lakh tickets when blocked seats are excluded. Sacnilk has tracked these sales across 12,631 shows, with the opening-day occupancy currently reported at 18 per cent, or 14 per cent excluding blocked seats.

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NCR leads the charge

Among territories, the National Capital Region (NCR) has emerged as the strongest market for Ramayana’s opening day. NCR has contributed ₹3.45 crore to Day 1 advance gross, including blocked seats, and ₹2.83 crore excluding them from 47,486 tickets across 1,425 shows.

Bengaluru is close behind at ₹3.27 crore, including blocked seats, with ₹2.93 crore excluding them; the city has sold 55,893 tickets and recorded a notably higher 31 per cent occupancy. Mumbai follows with ₹2.72 crore, including blocked seats, and ₹2.13 crore, excluding them, from 40,407 tickets across 1,149 shows.

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Hyderabad has added ₹1.40 crore, including blocked seats, with an even stronger 38 per cent occupancy, while Pune has contributed ₹1.02 crore. Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chennai, and Surat complete the leading city markets, with the top 10 cities accounting for 65 per cent of Ramayana’s Day 1 advance gross.

The strong NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai performances underline the film’s early traction in major urban multiplex markets, where premium formats and higher ticket prices can significantly boost advance collections.

Hindi leads Ramayana’s Day 1 advance booking

Hindi is clearly the biggest contributor to Ramayana’s opening-day advance bookings. The Hindi version has grossed ₹18.20 crore, including blocked seats, which is 82 per cent of the film’s ₹22.11 crore Day 1 advance total; excluding blocked seats, Hindi has earned ₹14.86 crore from 11,600 shows.

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Kannada is a distant second at ₹2.67 crore, or 12 per cent of the Day 1 gross, with ₹2.40 crore excluding blocked seats from 549 shows. Telugu follows with ₹1.06 crore (5 per cent), while Tamil has contributed ₹17.32 lakh (1 per cent) so far.

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‘Ramayana’ overseas advance booking

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part One is witnessing a strong response in overseas markets ahead of its November 5 theatrical release. According to Trade Tracker Films Discourse, the film has collected around $3.86 million (approximately ₹32.5 crore) through international advance bookings, with over 2.08 lakh tickets sold as of October 31.

North America (US and Canada) remains the biggest contributor, accounting for $2.86 million, or nearly 74% of overseas pre-sales. The UK and Ireland have contributed $416,500, followed by Australia and New Zealand at $346,900.

The bookings for Day 1 remain open, meaning the final pre-release total could climb further before Thursday’s release.