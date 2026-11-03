'Ramayana' advance booking: With 2 days to go, Ranbir Kapoor-led epic tops ₹70 crore in India ticket sales

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Day 1 (Thursday, November 5) remains the biggest contributor to the film’s pre-release total. The film lists ₹32.37 crore gross for the opening day, with ₹27.18 crore excluding block seats. The film has sold 8.09 lakh tickets for Day 1 across 19,924 shows, including blocked seats and 15 percent without them.

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Beyond the opening day, it showed ₹15.15 crore gross for Day 2 on Friday, November 6, from 3.83 lakh tickets and 14,744 shows. Day 3 on Saturday, November 7, has recorded ₹16.8 crore from 4.07 lakh tickets across 14,540 shows.

Day 4 on Sunday, November 8, has added ₹7.87 crore from 2.47 lakh tickets across 10,254 shows. Excluding block seats, the collections for these days stand at ₹11.76 crore for Day 2, ₹13.12 crore for Day 3 and ₹4.46 crore for Day 4.

MUST READ: Did you know? India's first Ramayana film had no dialogues and was made 109 years ago

Hindi Leads, South Markets Strong

Hindi continues to dominate the advance-booking mix, contributing ₹57.83 crore gross, or 82 percent of the total, from 52,739 shows. Kannada and Telugu follow with ₹5.87 crore and ₹5.27 crore respectively, while Tamil and Malayalam account for smaller shares.

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Among states, Maharashtra leads with ₹14.02 crore, followed by Delhi at ₹10.21 crore and Karnataka at ₹9.89 crore. Telangana and Gujarat complete the top five, with ₹5.37 crore and ₹5.26 crore respectively.

Worldwide Pre-Sales Cross ₹100 Crore

Ramayana: Part One has crossed ₹100 crore gross in worldwide advance bookings for its opening weekend, according to Sacnilk. It attributes the milestone to India’s extended opening-weekend pre-sales of over ₹60 crore, including more than ₹58 crore for November 5–7, and overseas bookings exceeding ₹40 crore. It also notes that opening-day worldwide pre-sales alone have crossed ₹50 crore gross.

DO CHECKOUT: From ₹9 lakh per episode to ₹4,000 crore: How Ramayana’s budget has evolved from TV to global cinema

Release Ahead

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol playing Hanuman.

With bookings still open and the release two days away, the advance numbers suggest a strong start for the mythological epic, particularly in Hindi-speaking markets and premium-format screens.