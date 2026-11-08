'Ramayana' box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer epic film sails nears ₹200 crore in India

The film screened across 23,696 shows on Saturday and recorded an overall occupancy of 41.3%. It's Day 3, India's gross stood at ₹83.45 crore.

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Opening-week momentum

Ramayana opened with ₹64.85 crore net in India on Day 1, followed by ₹48.05 crore on Day 2 and ₹69.80 crore on Day 3. The film’s cumulative India net total after three days is ₹182.70 crore.

Language-wise performance

Hindi remained the biggest contributor to the film’s earnings. The Hindi version earned ₹53 crore net on Day 3 from 19,927 shows, taking its three-day Hindi total to ₹136 crore.

The film also performed steadily in southern markets. Its Day 3 collections were ₹6.30 crore in Kannada, ₹6 crore in Telugu, ₹2.50 crore in Tamil and ₹2 crore in Malayalam, according to Sacnilk.

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Overseas and worldwide totals

Ramayana has also delivered a strong performance overseas. Sacnilk estimates the film collected ₹60 crore gross internationally on Day 3, taking its overseas total to ₹157.25 crore.

With India grossing ₹218.25 crore and overseas grossing ₹157.25 crore, the film’s worldwide gross collection stands at ₹375.50 crore after three days.

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Sunday advance bookings

Ramayana has recorded ₹39.10 crore gross in advance bookings for Day 4, Sunday, November 8, according to Sacnilk’s live tracking. Excluding block seats, the advance collection stands at ₹33.73 crore, with 12.02 lakh tickets booked across 23,061 shows.

Day 4 advance-booking data shows Bengaluru leading with ₹6.52 crore gross, followed by Mumbai at ₹4.03 crore and Hyderabad at ₹2.55 crore. Chennai (₹1.33 crore), Kolkata (₹1.19 crore), Pune (₹1.02 crore) and Ahmedabad (₹94.76 lakh) also featured among the top markets.

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By language, Hindi accounted for ₹25.15 crore, or 66% of Sunday’s advance gross, while Kannada contributed ₹4.38 crore (11%), Telugu ₹4.19 crore (11%), Tamil ₹2.47 crore (6%) and Malayalam ₹2.01 crore (5%). Hyderabad led the Telugu version with ₹1.56 crore, and Bengaluru dominated the Kannada version with ₹2.83 crore.