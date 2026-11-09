'Ramayana' box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film nears ₹250 crore; enters Bollywood’s fastest ₹200 crore club

Ramayana earned ₹64.85 crore net in India on Day 1, followed by ₹48.05 crore on Day 2 and ₹69.80 crore on Day 3. The Day 3 performance represented a 45.3 percent increase over Day 2, with the film screening across 23,696 shows and recording an overall occupancy of 41.3 per cent.

The film’s cumulative India net total after four days stands at ₹238.85 crore, implying Day 4 earnings of ₹56.15 crore net.

In gross terms, the film collected ₹285.20 crore from India and ₹214 crore from overseas markets, taking the film’s worldwide gross to ₹499.20 crore after four days. The tracker has recorded 93.42 lakh admissions for the film so far.

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Language-wise performance

Hindi remains the biggest contributor to Ramayana’s domestic total. Sacnilk’s four-day breakdown lists ₹172.75 crore net from Hindi, ₹25.95 crore from Kannada, ₹23 crore from Telugu, ₹9.75 crore from Tamil and ₹7.40 crore from Malayalam.



The film opened strongly across all five languages. On Day 1, reported ₹47.50 crore net from Hindi, ₹7.25 crore from Kannada, ₹6 crore from Telugu, ₹2.60 crore from Tamil and ₹1.50 crore from Malayalam.

Overseas contribution

Overseas business has been a major driver of the film’s worldwide total. The film reported ₹51.25 crore overseas gross after Day 1, ₹97.25 crore after Day 2 and ₹169 crore after Day 3; the four-day overseas gross has now reached ₹214 crore.

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With India gross at ₹285.20 crore and overseas gross at ₹214 crore, Ramayana has crossed the ₹499 crore mark worldwide in its first four days.

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Racing with Bollywood’s big hitters

Ramayana has crossed the ₹200 crore India net mark in just four days, placing it alongside the fastest-starting Bollywood blockbusters in recent memory. The film collected ₹238.85 crore in India net by Day 4, placing it above Stree 2 and Gadar 2, both of which reached major milestones within their first five days, while noting that its pace is now being measured against Pathaan, Jawaan and Animal.