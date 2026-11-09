Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
box office
'Ramayana' box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film nears ₹250 crore; enters Bollywood’s fastest ₹200 crore club

'Ramayana' box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film nears ₹250 crore; enters Bollywood’s fastest ₹200 crore club

Ramayana has crossed the ₹200 crore India net mark in just four days, placing it alongside the fastest-starting Bollywood blockbusters in recent memory.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 8:53 AM IST
'Ramayana' box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film nears ₹250 crore; enters Bollywood’s fastest ₹200 crore clubRanbir Kapoor in a still from Ramayana. Photo: Youtube screengrab

As Diwali celebrations drew to a close on Sunday, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana completed its opening weekend with a commanding run at the Indian box office. The film, which arrived amid strong festive anticipation, has maintained its momentum across its first four days, with Sacnilk reporting a healthy hold even as the holiday surge began to ease.

Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has continued its strong theatrical run with ₹238.85 crore in India net collections after four days. The film’s worldwide gross has reached ₹499.20 crore, according to the trade tracker’s live box-office update.

Ramayana earned ₹64.85 crore net in India on Day 1, followed by ₹48.05 crore on Day 2 and ₹69.80 crore on Day 3. The Day 3 performance represented a 45.3 percent increase over Day 2, with the film screening across 23,696 shows and recording an overall occupancy of 41.3 per cent.

The film’s cumulative India net total after four days stands at ₹238.85 crore, implying Day 4 earnings of ₹56.15 crore net.

In gross terms, the film collected ₹285.20 crore from India and ₹214 crore from overseas markets, taking the film’s worldwide gross to ₹499.20 crore after four days. The tracker has recorded 93.42 lakh admissions for the film so far.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT: Ravana’s ₹1 crore throne, Surpanakha’s ₹1.5 crore chariot: The stunning craft behind ‘Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’

Language-wise performance

Hindi remains the biggest contributor to Ramayana’s domestic total. Sacnilk’s four-day breakdown lists ₹172.75 crore net from Hindi, ₹25.95 crore from Kannada, ₹23 crore from Telugu, ₹9.75 crore from Tamil and ₹7.40 crore from Malayalam.

The film opened strongly across all five languages. On Day 1, reported ₹47.50 crore net from Hindi, ₹7.25 crore from Kannada, ₹6 crore from Telugu, ₹2.60 crore from Tamil and ₹1.50 crore from Malayalam.

Overseas contribution

Overseas business has been a major driver of the film’s worldwide total. The film reported ₹51.25 crore overseas gross after Day 1, ₹97.25 crore after Day 2 and ₹169 crore after Day 3; the four-day overseas gross has now reached ₹214 crore.

Advertisement

With India gross at ₹285.20 crore and overseas gross at ₹214 crore, Ramayana has crossed the ₹499 crore mark worldwide in its first four days.

DON'T MISS: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi to Sunny Deol: Here's how much 'Ramayana' stars are earning

Racing with Bollywood’s big hitters

Ramayana has crossed the ₹200 crore India net mark in just four days, placing it alongside the fastest-starting Bollywood blockbusters in recent memory. The film collected ₹238.85 crore in India net by Day 4, placing it above Stree 2 and Gadar 2, both of which reached major milestones within their first five days, while noting that its pace is now being measured against Pathaan, Jawaan and Animal.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 8:53 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more