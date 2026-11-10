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'Ramayana' box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash epic estimated to have made ₹663.90 crore worldwide

'Ramayana' box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash epic estimated to have made ₹663.90 crore worldwide

Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film becomes the second Bollywood movie after Dhurandhar 2 to make over ₹100 crore in a day.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 9:05 AM IST
'Ramayana' box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash epic estimated to have made ₹663.90 crore worldwideRamayana vs Dhurandhar, who wins the race ?

Ramayana: Part 1 has opened to an extraordinary response at the box office, with audiences turning out in large numbers across Hindi and regional markets. Within its first five days, Nitesh Tiwari’s epic has delivered a run that has quickly made it one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

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The momentum has not been limited to India. Ramayana has posted impressive earnings overseas too, adding a significant international dimension to its opening-week success. Sacnilk estimated its worldwide gross at ₹663.90 crore after five days in theatres. The film’s India net collection stands at ₹346.35 crore, while its domestic gross has reached ₹413.90 crore.

MUST READ: 'Ramayana' breaks BookMyShow record; sells 1.40 lakh tickets in an hour, beats Dhurandhar 2

Strong Domestic Run

Ramayana collected ₹107.50 crore net in India on Day 5, from 23,911 shows and an estimated occupancy of 64.9 per cent. This lifted the film’s five-day India net total to ₹346.35 crore and its India gross to ₹413.90 crore.

The Hindi version has been the biggest contributor, earning ₹260 crore net over the first five days. Sacnilk’s language-wise breakdown places Kannada at ₹33.45 crore, Telugu at ₹29 crore, Tamil at ₹13.75 crore and Malayalam at ₹10.15 crore.

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Day-Wise Growth

The film collections show a steady escalation in earnings. The film collected ₹48.05 crore net in India on Day 2, followed by ₹69.80 crore on Day 3 and ₹56.15 crore on Day 4. Day 5 then added another ₹107.50 crore net domestically, pushing the worldwide total past ₹650 crore.

Overseas Momentum

The film’s international performance has also been substantial. Sacnilk estimates overseas earnings at ₹250 crore over five days, taking the worldwide gross collection to ₹663.90 crore.

The overseas total has grown rapidly through the opening weekend. Sacnilk had reported ₹97.25 crore in overseas gross after Day 2, ₹169 crore after Day 3 and ₹225 crore after Day 4, before the five-day figure reached ₹250 crore.

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DON'T MISS: Ramayana box office propels Ranbir Kapoor to this elite club; joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn

Ramayana Joins the ₹100 Crore Club

Ramayana: Part 1 collected over ₹105 crore net in India on Day 5, becoming only the second Bollywood film after Dhurandhar 2 to cross the ₹100 crore mark in a single day. The milestone underlines the film’s exceptional opening-week momentum, with strong audience turnout continuing across key markets.

The Day 5 surge has further strengthened Ramayana’s position as one of the biggest box-office performers of the year, setting the stage for an intriguing weekday run.

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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 9:05 AM IST
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