'Ramayana' box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash epic estimated to have made ₹663.90 crore worldwide

MUST READ: 'Ramayana' breaks BookMyShow record; sells 1.40 lakh tickets in an hour, beats Dhurandhar 2

Strong Domestic Run

Ramayana collected ₹107.50 crore net in India on Day 5, from 23,911 shows and an estimated occupancy of 64.9 per cent. This lifted the film’s five-day India net total to ₹346.35 crore and its India gross to ₹413.90 crore.

The Hindi version has been the biggest contributor, earning ₹260 crore net over the first five days. Sacnilk’s language-wise breakdown places Kannada at ₹33.45 crore, Telugu at ₹29 crore, Tamil at ₹13.75 crore and Malayalam at ₹10.15 crore.

Advertisement

Day-Wise Growth

The film collections show a steady escalation in earnings. The film collected ₹48.05 crore net in India on Day 2, followed by ₹69.80 crore on Day 3 and ₹56.15 crore on Day 4. Day 5 then added another ₹107.50 crore net domestically, pushing the worldwide total past ₹650 crore.

Overseas Momentum

The film’s international performance has also been substantial. Sacnilk estimates overseas earnings at ₹250 crore over five days, taking the worldwide gross collection to ₹663.90 crore.

The overseas total has grown rapidly through the opening weekend. Sacnilk had reported ₹97.25 crore in overseas gross after Day 2, ₹169 crore after Day 3 and ₹225 crore after Day 4, before the five-day figure reached ₹250 crore.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: Ramayana box office propels Ranbir Kapoor to this elite club; joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn

Ramayana Joins the ₹100 Crore Club

Ramayana: Part 1 collected over ₹105 crore net in India on Day 5, becoming only the second Bollywood film after Dhurandhar 2 to cross the ₹100 crore mark in a single day. The milestone underlines the film’s exceptional opening-week momentum, with strong audience turnout continuing across key markets.

The Day 5 surge has further strengthened Ramayana’s position as one of the biggest box-office performers of the year, setting the stage for an intriguing weekday run.