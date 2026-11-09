Ramayana box office propels Ranbir Kapoor to this elite club; joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn

Koimoi reported that Kapoor had accumulated ₹1,625.98 crore worldwide from his four post-COVID releases before Ramayana hit theatres. With the epic earning ₹385.15 crore worldwide in its opening three days, his total reached ₹2,011.13 crore, taking him into the exclusive ₹2,000 crore club.

The tracker’s breakdown lists Shamshera at ₹63.74 crore, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva at ₹430.24 crore, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar at ₹221.28 crore, Animal at ₹910.72 crore, and Ramayana at ₹385.15 crore after three days.

Animal remains Kapoor’s biggest post-pandemic earner at ₹910.72 crore, but Ramayana’s rapid start has materially accelerated his cumulative total.

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A Major Post-Pandemic Feat

The achievement is notable because it reflects Kapoor’s combined worldwide gross across films released after the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than the earnings of Ramayana alone. Koimoi noted that he joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn among actors who have reached the ₹2,000 crore post-COVID worldwide milestone.

Shah Rukh Khan reached the club through a remarkable 2023 run: Pathaan grossed ₹1,069.85 crore worldwide, Jawan ₹1,163.62 crore and Dunki ₹470.60 crore, taking his post-COVID total to ₹2,704.07 crore.

Ranveer Singh crossed the threshold with Dhurandhar 2, after 83 (₹184.36 crore), Jayeshbhai Jordaar (₹24.10 crore), Cirkus (₹39.60 crore), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (₹348.89 crore), Dhurandhar (₹1,354.84 crore) and Dhurandhar 2 (₹1,850.85 crore) took him to ₹3,802.64 crore worldwide.

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Ajay Devgn entered the club on the strength of a longer run of releases, led by Singham Again at ₹402.26 crore, Drishyam 2 at ₹339.89 crore and Raid 2 at ₹242.57 crore; his cumulative post-COVID worldwide gross was reported at ₹2,344.82 crore in October 2026.

Kapoor’s entry into this group therefore places him among the few Bollywood stars whose post-pandemic films have collectively delivered ₹2,000 crore or more at the worldwide box office.

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What It Means For Kapoor

For Ranbir Kapoor, the milestone reinforces his position as one of Hindi cinema’s most consistent post-pandemic box-office draws. With Ramayana still in its opening week and a second part planned for 2028, the actor’s cumulative worldwide total is expected to rise further if the film sustains its momentum.