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Ramayana box office propels Ranbir Kapoor to this elite club; joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn

Ramayana box office propels Ranbir Kapoor to this elite club; joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is going strong at the worldwide box office, collecting above Rs 100 crore for three consecutive days.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 12:51 PM IST
Ramayana box office propels Ranbir Kapoor to this elite club; joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgnranbir kapoor in ramayana, shahrukh khan in jawan and ranveer singh in dhurandhar

In an era when even Bollywood’s biggest stars have struggled to deliver consistent theatrical successes after the COVID-19 pandemic, Ranbir Kapoor has achieved a rare box-office milestone. Powered by the explosive opening of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part One, Kapoor has crossed ₹2,000 crore in cumulative worldwide gross in the post-pandemic period, according to trade tracker Koimoi.

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The ₹2,000 Crore Milestone

Koimoi reported that Kapoor had accumulated ₹1,625.98 crore worldwide from his four post-COVID releases before Ramayana hit theatres. With the epic earning ₹385.15 crore worldwide in its opening three days, his total reached ₹2,011.13 crore, taking him into the exclusive ₹2,000 crore club.

The tracker’s breakdown lists Shamshera at ₹63.74 crore, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva at ₹430.24 crore, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar at ₹221.28 crore, Animal at ₹910.72 crore, and Ramayana at ₹385.15 crore after three days.

Animal remains Kapoor’s biggest post-pandemic earner at ₹910.72 crore, but Ramayana’s rapid start has materially accelerated his cumulative total.

MUST READ: 'Ramayana' box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film nears ₹250 crore; enters Bollywood’s fastest ₹200 crore club

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A Major Post-Pandemic Feat

The achievement is notable because it reflects Kapoor’s combined worldwide gross across films released after the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than the earnings of Ramayana alone. Koimoi noted that he joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn among actors who have reached the ₹2,000 crore post-COVID worldwide milestone.

Shah Rukh Khan reached the club through a remarkable 2023 run: Pathaan grossed ₹1,069.85 crore worldwide, Jawan ₹1,163.62 crore and Dunki ₹470.60 crore, taking his post-COVID total to ₹2,704.07 crore.

Ranveer Singh crossed the threshold with Dhurandhar 2, after 83 (₹184.36 crore), Jayeshbhai Jordaar (₹24.10 crore), Cirkus (₹39.60 crore), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (₹348.89 crore), Dhurandhar (₹1,354.84 crore) and Dhurandhar 2 (₹1,850.85 crore) took him to ₹3,802.64 crore worldwide.

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Ajay Devgn entered the club on the strength of a longer run of releases, led by Singham Again at ₹402.26 crore, Drishyam 2 at ₹339.89 crore and Raid 2 at ₹242.57 crore; his cumulative post-COVID worldwide gross was reported at ₹2,344.82 crore in October 2026.

Kapoor’s entry into this group therefore places him among the few Bollywood stars whose post-pandemic films have collectively delivered ₹2,000 crore or more at the worldwide box office.

DON'T MISS: Bollywood meets Hollywood: Hrithik Roshan debuts at LACMA Art + Film Gala

What It Means For Kapoor

For Ranbir Kapoor, the milestone reinforces his position as one of Hindi cinema’s most consistent post-pandemic box-office draws. With Ramayana still in its opening week and a second part planned for 2028, the actor’s cumulative worldwide total is expected to rise further if the film sustains its momentum.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 9, 2026 12:51 PM IST
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