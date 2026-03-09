Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 likely to make Rs 75-80 crore on opening day; tickets sold at premium prices: Report

'Dhurandhar 2' box office expectation: With as much as 10 days remaining for the release of the sequel of one of the biggest movies of last year, audiences have started booking their seats at the theatres. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, headlined by Ranveer Singh, and directed by Aditya Dhar, is expected to witness a blockbuster opening day.

According to a report in The Economic Times, 'Dhurandhar 2' is likely to release across 5,000-5,500 screens and is expected to make Rs 75-80 crore in collections on Day 1 alone. This is in line with the first installment’s box office collection of over Rs 1,000 crore. The movie made close to Rs 300 crore in the overseas market.

In a similar trend, 'Dhurandhar 2' has generated pre-release ticket sales of $800,000, the report added. Tickets worth more than Rs 5 crore for preview shows have already been bought, the report added. As per the report, tickets are being sold at a price range of Rs 300-2,500 for the sequel.

Another factor working in the favour of 'Dhurandhar 2' is that the Kannada movie, ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale’, which was supposed to release on the same day and mark superstar Yash’s return to the big screen after the KGF films, has been postponed. With no clash in sight, 'Dhurandhar 2' is expected to lap up more seats at theatres. To tap into its Southern audiences, 'Dhurandhar 2' will be dubbed in all four Southern languages, thereby broadening its reach and boosting the collections, the report added.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar 2' is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster spy thriller 'Dhurandhar'. The film continues the story following the death of Rahman Dakait. The plot centres on an undercover agent who infiltrates the Karachi underworld to dismantle a terror network. The agent's mission targets the antagonist Major Iqbal and his operations.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the cast includes Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. 'Dhurandhar 2' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with Eid.