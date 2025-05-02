'Retro' box office collection day 1: Suriya's latest film sees decent opening, trails behind Ajith Kumar's 'Good Bad Ugly'

Retro, Tamil star Suriya's latest release after Kanguva, has seen a decent opening at the domestic box office. The film neared the ₹20 crore mark at the Indian box office on its first day since its theatrical release.

Retro minted ₹19.25 crore on its first day, with a lion's share of its collections coming from its Tamil shows. The film's Tamil shows made ₹17.25 crore on day 1, whereas its Telugu and Hindi shows made ₹1.95 crore and ₹0.05 crore, respectively, on the same day, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Suriya's latest film had an overall occupancy of 78.89 per cent across its Tamil shows on Thursday, with its morning shows logging an occupancy of 75.91 per cent.

Retro's afternoon, evening, and night Tamil shows recorded an occupancy of 83.91 per cent, 78.23 per cent, and 77.49 per cent, respectively. Its Telugu shows, on the other hand, recorded an overall occupancy of 39.03 per cent.

The collections of the latest Suriya film are expected to soar on its first Friday and over the first weekend. Despite raking in decent collections on day 1, Retro is trailing behind Ajith Kumar's recent release Good Bad Ugly.

Good Bad Ugly saw a stellar opening at the domestic box office. Ajith Kumar's latest film raked in ₹29.25 crore on its first day at the Indian ticket counters.

Retro's box office numbers are surprisingly good, given that the film opened to not-so decent reviews at the ticket counters.

"‘Retro’s’ story progresses in chapters and the first two chapters – Love and Laughter – are its weakest and there lies its biggest problem. While the film is technically sound, and composer Santhosh Narayanan’s music and songs do their thing, ‘Retro’ suffers from schooling its audience. It not only shows but uses its characters to spell out everything to the audience," India Today said in its review of the film.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film focuses on a gangster who tries to avoid violence and lead a peaceful life after a promise to his wife. Besides Suriya, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, and Karunakaran in significant roles.

Retro was released in theatres worldwide alongside Ajay Devgn-led Raid 2 on May 1.