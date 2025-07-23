Rs 200 cr next for Saiyaara? Ahaan-Aneet’s film beats Aashiqui 2, crosses break-even mark

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara added an estimated ₹25 crore on Tuesday, pushing its India net total to ₹132.25 crore in just five days, solidifying its place among 2025’s top-grossing Hindi films.

According to early figures from Sacnilk, the Ahaan Panday–Aneet Padda starrer maintained a strong grip on Day 5 with 52.78% average occupancy across Hindi screenings. The film saw increasing footfall through the day — from 29.90% in the morning to a peak of 71.94% at night.

Day-wise, Saiyaara posted steady returns: ₹21.5 crore on Friday, ₹26 crore on Saturday, ₹35.75 crore on Sunday, ₹24 crore on Monday, and ₹25 crore on Tuesday — a 4.17% uptick from Monday. Its five-day domestic net stands at ₹132.25 crore.

Globally, the film’s gross is projected to be in the ₹157–160 crore range after Tuesday, with overseas contributing around ₹23 crore. The cumulative four-day worldwide figure stood at ₹151 crore.

The film is setting records as the fastest debutant-led Hindi film to cross ₹100 crore, surpassing lifetime collections of titles like Aashiqui 2 and outperforming recent star-driven releases including Sikandar and Sky Force.

With a reported production budget of ₹50 crore, Saiyaara has already broken even theatrically, delivering profits to producers YRF and director Mohit Suri. Analysts suggest that while it may not match the return-on-investment margins of earlier sleeper hits, its commercial success is undeniable.

By week’s end, Saiyaara is on track to cross ₹150 crore India net and potentially hit ₹200 crore worldwide, positioning it to become the highest-grossing Hindi romantic drama of the past five years and challenge the all-time top 30 globally.