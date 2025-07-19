'Saiyaara' box office collection day 1: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film becomes 4th biggest opener of 2025, will it cross ₹80 crore by first weekend?

Saiyaara, the romance drama featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in significant roles, has taken the public and trade pundits by surprise. On its opening day, the film had a blockbuster start at the domestic box office.

Saiyaara raked in around ₹20 crore on its first day at the Indian box office. With this, it became the fourth biggest opener of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava (₹31 crore), Salman Khan's Sikandar (₹26 crore), as well as Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Housefull 5 (₹24 crore).

The film had great occupancy numbers on its first day. Saiyaara logged an overall occupancy of 49.90% on Friday, with its night shows logging the highest occupancy at 66.62%.

Furthermore, the film's business can see a huge rise on its first Saturday and first Sunday. "A big spike in Saiyaara's business is very much expected on Saturday and Sunday, as it will be aiming for 70-80 crores net opening weekend, which is a sensational start," Sacnilk wrote.

Commenting on the film's first day box office numbers, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that it signals a strong revival for Yash Raj Films.

"#Saiyaara has not only introduced two highly promising newcomers, but has also marked a significant turnaround for Yash Raj Films. After nearly a decade without a major box office success outside the Spy Universe, this film signals a strong revival for the banner. A defining moment for both the newcomers and #AdityaChopra led @yrf," Kadel wrote on X.

The film opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews at the box office. Moviegoers and film critics backed the newcomers for their acting performances as well as their on-screen chemistry.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film focuses on two young artists finding harmony through music despite their contrasting worlds. The film features Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Alam Khan, Geeta Agarwal, and Rajesh Kumar in significant roles.

The film was released in theatres in Hindi on July 18.