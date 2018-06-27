Salman Khan's Race 3 inches towards Rs 300 crore but is one of the lowest-rated Hindi films

Perhaps this is a feat only superstar Salman Khan can pull off, otherwise how do you explain one of the lowest-rated Hindi movies on IMDB collecting Rs 280 crore worldwide? Bhai's movies are immune to bad reviews, but even they can slow down on their tracks due to disastrous word of mouth. Salman Khan's latest offering, Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza did open great and saw a collection of Rs 29.17 crore in India to become the biggest opener of the year. It was followed by a blockbuster weekend that delivered another Salman Khan juggernaut after collecting Rs 106.47 crore in India in three days alone.

But the critics' and audience reviews had come out by then that called the performances laughable, the music forgettable, the plot senseless, and the dialogues meme-able. That quickly caught on to slow down Race 3. Meanwhile, moviegoers on IMDB, too, had similar plans. They downvoted the movie so much that it currently is in company of luminaries like Kya Kool Hain Hum with 2.4 stars, Humshakals with 2.1, Himmatwala with 2 and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag with 1.9. Race 3 has 2.6 stars.

IMDB is a user-based site that ranks movies and TV series across the world based on user ratings.

Race 3 is the third part of the Race series. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

Recently, Salman Khan took to Twitter to thank his fans for watching the movie.

I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot.https://t.co/5Yd2Dhkywp #Race3InCinemas - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2018

But with Sanju all set to release, it looks like the race stops here. Salman Khan could be the only star with three movies - Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hain - in the Rs 300 crore club but Rajkumar Hirani, who's at the helm of Sanju is the pioneer who created these clubs with his blockbuster movies, 3 Idiots and PK.