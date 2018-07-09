Sanju Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's film unstoppable, inches towards Rs 300 crore

The fact that there has been no major release around Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju's opening day has enabled the movie to dominate the Indian box office. Salman Khan's Race 3, the major Bollywood release that preceded Sanju was stopped in its tracks by the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. Seldom has any other movie stopped a Salman Khan film, but the negative word-of-mouth that Race 3 received, topped by the anticipation for the Sanjay Dutt biopic, along with strong, positive reviews derailed Race 3. Since its release 10 days ago the Rajkumar Hirani multi-starrer has been running strong in box office. It became one of the fastest movies to rake in Rs 200 crore. It made the much-coveted amount in just 7 days. The only other Hindi movies to make Rs 200 crore this fast were Sultan, Baahubali 2 Hindi version and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Although the earnings have slowed down, the cash registers are still ringing. According to a report in India Today, Sanju collected approximately Rs 17 crore on Saturday and Rs 18.50 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection to Rs 252.61 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor who plays Sanjay Dutt in the biopic has been unanimously praised for his performance. Vicky Kaushal, too, stood out for his portrayal of Kamli. Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Boman Irani are also part of the ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju revolves around the turbulent life of Bollywood's Baba, Sanjay Dutt. From his drug addiction to the illegal possession of guns case, the movie tries to decode the life of Sanjay Dutt. However, Hirani has been criticised for whitewashing Sanjay Dutt's actions and Sanju has been called a propaganda movie, which the makers have vehemently denied.

The Kapoor scion can finally breathe a sigh of relief given Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoos, and Besharam had completely collapsed at the box office and things were looking a bit grim. Not only has he delivered a blockbuster this time around, his performance is also being touted as his career-best till now.