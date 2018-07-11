Sanju Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor's movie shows no signs of stopping

Within days of its release, Sanju became one of the fastest movies to earn Rs 200 crore. Others in that illustrious list include Baahubali 2, Dangal, PK, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dhoom 3. While Sanju is inching towards Rs 300 crore, the collections have seen a drop from last weekend. Sanju made Rs 62.97 crore on its second weekend, with Rs 12.90 crore on Friday, Rs 22.02 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.05 crore on Sunday. At the end of the second weekend, Sanju had already made Rs 265.48 crore. However, according to a report in India Today, Sanju made only Rs 9 crore on Monday and Rs 8 crore approximately on Tuesday, taking its total collection to an estimated Rs 279 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor who plays Sanjay Dutt in the biopic has been unanimously praised for his performance. Vicky Kaushal, too, stood out for his portrayal of Kamli. Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Boman Irani are also part of the ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju revolves around the turbulent life of Bollywood's Baba, Sanjay Dutt. From his drug addiction to the illegal possession of guns case, the movie tries to decode the life of Sanjay Dutt. However, Hirani has been criticised for whitewashing Sanjay Dutt's actions and Sanju has been called a propaganda movie, which the makers have vehemently denied.

Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani's fifth movie is also his fifth blockbuster, thereby creating a track record that is almost unheard of. All the previous four movies made along with producer Vidhu Vinof Chopra - Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots and PK - have been blockbuster hits. Hirani serves up what is a tried and tested formula for the Indian audience - family entertainment, topped with a strong underlying social message. His movies work so well and in such a scale that Hirani has become synonymous with blockbuster hits.

Sanju earned first Rs 50 crore in just two days, Rs 100 crore in three days, Rs 150 crore in five days and Rs 200 crore in just a week. With this stellar performance at the box office, Sanju has already become one of the highest grossing Hindi films ever.