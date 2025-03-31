Sikandar box office collection day 1: Salman Khan’s Eid release opens with Rs 26 crore

Sikandar box office: Salman Khan’s latest release, Sikandar, did not meet the expectations, even as objectively it saw a robust collection. Sikandar is Salman Khan’s first film in two years releasing on Eid. His last film was Tiger 3 that was released on Diwali in 2023.

According to trade analysis platform Sacnilk, Salman Khan’s Sikandar made Rs 26 crore on its opening day on Sunday. However, trade experts had expected the film to make Rs 40-50 crore on the opening day. Distributor Rajesh Thadani, optimistic about a good opening for the Salman Khan film, said he expected it to make Rs 200-300 crore in lifetime business.

The estimates are also not without reason. Salman Khan’s Eid releases – Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Kick, Sultan, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan – had all dominated the box office. His last Eid film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, released in 2023, however, did not live up to the hype of his Eid releases.

Moreover, the night before the theatrical release, Salman Khan’s Sikandar was released on pirated sites. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta, on Sunday, said, “It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that’s what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar, slated to release today in cinemas. The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night but the harm had been done. The multiplication continued and is still continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman starrer dear!”

Salman Khan’s Sikandar is also competing with L2: Empuraan, second instalment of the Lucifer trilogy. The film stars Mohanlal, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Chennai-based trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted that Salman Khan’s Sikandar might struggle in the South, despite the association with Mandanna and AR Murugadoss. “The buzz in the South market is more for L2: Empuraan. There are quite a few other films as well that have been released like Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran and Telugu film Robinhood. The word-of-mouth in the Hindi belt for Sikandar will determine how it will do in the south region,” said Bala.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.