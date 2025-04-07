'Sikandar' box office collection day 8: Days ahead of Jaat's release, Salman Khan's film finally crosses ₹100 crore in India

Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar has finally managed to cross the ₹100-crore mark in India after 8 days of its release. The film has failed to impress at the box office due to its subpar storytelling and Salman Khan's lack of interest which was evident in every frame, as per moviegoers.

The film made ₹26 crore on its opening day, ₹29 crore on its first Monday, ₹19.5 crore on its first Tuesday, ₹9.75 crore on its first Wednesday, and ₹6 crore on its first Thursday. With this, the film's first week collection stacked up to ₹90.25 crore at the India box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film further went onto make ₹3.5 crore on its first Friday, ₹4 crore on its first Saturday, and around ₹4.50 crore on its second Sunday, taking its overall collection to ₹102.25 crore. Sikandar's shows across India logged an overall 11.50 per cent occupancy on Sunday.

Salman Khan's latest Eid release has managed to achieve this feat days before the theatrical release of Sunny Deol's actioner Jaat. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's fans met him after the Sikandar debacle and requested him to work with the likes of Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Khan's manager Jordy Patel and business head Vikram Tanwar were also present at the meeting, as per a report in the entertainment news portal Bollywood Hungama.

"The fans openly voiced their displeasure about Sikandar and that his other recent films have not been up to the mark. They also showed their trends on X and how they have been incessantly tweeting as they care for him big time and want him to make better choices," a source was quoted as saying by the entertainment news portal.

The source added Salman confessed that from the initial stages, he felt something was off about Sikandar and this was not the way a big film should be made. He further mentioned the superstar even promised that from now on, he would do films that would make his fans happy.