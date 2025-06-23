'Sitaare Zameen Par' box office collection day 3: Aamir Khan's film sees further rise on Sunday, to cross 'Laal Singh Chaddha' soon

Aamir Khan's latest film Sitaare Zameen Par has had a great run during its first weekend at the Indian box office. The film experienced a significant surge in earnings on Sunday at the Indian box office, surpassing ₹50 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹10.7 crore on its first day, ₹20.2 crore on its second day, and approximately ₹29 crore on its third day. With this, the film has earned a total of ₹59.90 crore on its first Sunday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film is likely to beat the lifetime India collections of Aamir Khan's previous release Laal Singh Chaddha on its first Monday. During its lifetime run, Laal Singh Chaddha raked in a total of ₹61.36 crore at the Indian box office.

Aamir Khan's latest film logged a decent occupancy across its shows in India on Sunday. The film had an overall occupancy of 50.70% across its Hindi shows on Sunday, with its evening shows logging the highest occupancy at 72.31%.

The film's Tamil shows had an overall occupancy of 41.59% on the same day, with its afternoon shows having the highest occupancy at 61.45%. Sitaare Zameen Par's Telugu shows had an overall occupancy of 21.92%, with its evening shows having the highest occupancy at 28.74%.

Commenting on the film's business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "Well-made, content-driven films often gather momentum on Saturdays... Sitaare Zameen Par showed solid traction throughout the day - with hourly ticket sales clearly reflecting the audience's mood."

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is the official adaptation of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy-drama film Champions. The film focuses on a basketball coach who serves community service by training neurodivergent adults after a driving under influence (DUI) charge and his outlook changes as he learns from his players.

Besides Aamir Khan, the film features Genelia D'Souza, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Brijendra Kala and Dolly Ahluwalia in significant roles.

Sitaare Zameen Par released in theatres on June 20, along with Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Kuberaa.