'Sitaare Zameen Par' box office collection day 4: Despite Monday fall, Aamir Khan's film tops Laal Singh Chaddha's lifetime biz in India

Aamir Khan's latest film Sitaare Zameen Par saw a massive fall in its daily box office collections in India on Monday after a decent first weekend. The film made ₹10.7 crore on its first Friday, ₹20.2 crore on its first Saturday, ₹27.25 crore on its first Sunday, and around ₹8.50 crore on its first Monday.

With this, the film made a total of ₹66.65 crore as of Monday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film has outdone the lifetime India box office business of Aamir Khan's previous release Laal Singh Chaddha. During its 28-day run, Laal Singh Chaddha earned ₹61.36 crore at the domestic box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par's shows logged a much lower occupancy on Monday. The film's Hindi shows recorded an overall occupancy of 19.15% on Monday. Sitaare Zameen Par's Tamil and Telugu shows recorded an overall occupancy of 17.25% and 18.66%, respectively.

The film saw a boost in its weekend collections thanks to the positive word of mouth about its story, leading to a massive increase in its daily collections on Saturday. Due to the growth on Saturday, the multiplexes had to add post-midnight shows on Sunday just to meet the demand, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama.

Some theatres that added post-midnight shows of Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai are PVR Oberoi Mall Goregaon (1:00 am), PVR Lower Parel (1:00 am), Maxus Kandivali (3:00 am and 6:00 am), PVR Sangam Andheri (1:05 am), Maxus Borivali (1:30 am, 3:00 am and 6:00 am), Metro Inox (1:00 am), and PVR Orion Mall Panvel (1:10 am).

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones and focuses on a basketball coach who has to serve community service by training neurodiverrgent adults after a DUI.

Besides Aamir Khan, the movie features 10 debutants, Genelia Deshmukh and Brijendra Kala in significant roles. Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres on June 20.