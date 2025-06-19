Sitaare Zameen Par Day 1 prediction: No morning shows, no OTT, Aamir Khan takes old-school route for film

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par gears up for its June 20 release with high expectations but low-key promotion, relying squarely on Khan’s star power and legacy.

Positioned as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par has sparked anticipation despite minimal marketing.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh told India Today that opening weekend collections could hover around ₹30 crore, driven largely by word-of-mouth.



“The film’s success depends only on Aamir Khan’s face-value,” Adarsh noted.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The film has crossed ₹1.6 crore in advance bookings, according to Sacnilk, signaling solid early interest. Khan, known for his selective filmography, has turned down a reported ₹120 crore OTT deal from Amazon Prime Video, opting instead for a full theatrical run.



He’s also asked exhibitors to hold off on early morning shows and stick to standard weekend ticket pricing—eschewing the industry’s usual premium blockbuster rates.

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par co-stars Genelia D’Souza and introduces 10 debutant actors. Adarsh tempered expectations, saying, “While the film’s numbers won’t go beyond Taare Zameen Par, it should at least touch a success limit unlike his recent movies.”

Aamir’s last few releases underperformed, making this a crucial test for the actor both as a performer and producer. With light promotion and heavy reliance on content quality, the film’s theatrical fate could set the tone for his next phase in Bollywood.